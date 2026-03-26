Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Celebrate 1-Month Wedding Anniversary With A 'Forever' Post

Vijay Deverakonda is still soaking in the joy of his newly married life with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor recently marked one month of their wedding with a heartfelt post.

Vijay posted a series of photos from their wedding and sangeet ceremony, along with a BTS video from their grand reception in Hyderabad.

In his post, Vijay opened up about how special milestones shape life and leave lasting memories.

He wrote, "It's been a month :) There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with them, and before you know it, you would have passed through it :) but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forever with you, bringing you and all joy and this i want to ensure always."

The actor also shared that as he and Rashmika return to work, he wanted to pause and express gratitude to the people who made their wedding unforgettable.

Rashmika also celebrated the moment and shared unseen photos from her wedding celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, "I can't believe it's been a month already. Being married felt like such a far off thought, and now we've been married for a month… it's insane. But these women were my knights in shining armour through it all- from the point of wanting to get married to now. I will forever be extremely grateful. This is forever kind of love! "

Gratitude Towards The Women Behind The Celebrations

Vijay took a moment to thank three women who played key roles in making the wedding special.

Speaking about his jewellery designer, he wrote, "1. My jewellery Arpita & the team from @shreejewellersofficial . I just had to ask it and it would be made into reality. Never heard the word "not possible" from her even once - i asked them things that i saw in my head that no body was even making, and they came back with the most beautiful sketches, more artistic that even my dreams and brought them to reality. You did something special Arpita and i have immense love for you."

The actor then penned a long note for his friend Aishwarya, crediting her for being by their side through every step of the wedding planning.

He wrote, "2. My friend Aishwarya - everyone deserves a friend like ICY :) she is a blessing. even without me asking she was there from the moment i decided to get married to make sure Me and Rushie had fun, from trips to selecting the venue to tasting food, getting drunk doing it, getting the clothes to reality, the jewellery, invites, decor, travel - anything we did she was by both our sides. There is no sufficient way to thank her, so i decided that on the final day of the celebrations-the reception. That all jewellery i wore would be hers. So i wore her anklets as my necklace, her anklets as a bracelet and her anklet as an anklet :) that way i could forever etch her into our celebration:)"

Finally, Vijay expressed his appreciation for their wedding planner Priya, who he says became like family during the celebrations.

He shared, "3. Our planner Priya - Priya came in as our planner, but soon became our right arm, she became family. Me and Rushie have in our conversations so many times say "This wedding would not be the same without her". We love you Priya and know that every celebration of ours from hereon - is your responsibility to plan :)"

Vijay and Rashmika got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

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