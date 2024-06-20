Vidya Balan Reviews Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion: 'Was Glued From The Word Go'

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Vidya Balan, who was pictured at the screening of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion earlier this month, recently reviewed the film in her Instagram story. Vidya, who will co-star with the film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, said in the clip, "Big congratulations to Kartik and Kabir, and the entire team of Chandu Champion. I think I cannot even imagine what kind of hard work has gone into this film but I felt like it showed in very frame. What a story firstly. Oh my God!"

The actress added, "So inspiring. I can't imagine that it is someone's actual life story, and they went through so much. It's a very gripping and engaging film. I was glued from the word go. So, if you haven't seen it yet, please do. A big hug to Kartik and more power to you and to all of you who made Chandu Champion. I enjoyed the film."

This is what Vidya Balan posted:

Vidya Balan attended the screening of Chandu Champion earlier this month. At the screening of Vidya's film Do Aur Do Pyaar in April this year, Kartik Aaryan cheered for her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan shared his experience of working with Vidya Balan and he said, "I think working with Vidya ma'am has been a very good experience. I am enjoying working with everyone there. It's been a learning process. There's lots and lots of positive energy on that set, and I am enjoying it to the fullest."