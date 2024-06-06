Kartik Aaryan On Working With Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'It's Been A Learning Process'

Vidya Balan shared this image. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Kartik Aaryan, who has not one but two massive releases - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion - this year, opened up about working with Vidya Balan in the horror comedy. Talking to Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan said, "I think working with Vidya ma'am has been a very good experience. I am enjoying working with everyone there. It's been a learning process. There's lots and lots of positive energy on that set, and I am enjoying it to the fullest.”

Speaking about the film, Kartik said, “It's a complete Diwali package. I feel the way that film is being shot, we are almost in the final stage of shooting and completing the film,” he said.

He added, “The way this has shaped up, I am really excited. I am really looking forward to it. After Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is where I shift my gears completely. We are now in the final schedules, and I think it's a mad film and a full family entertainer again. I hope people like it and give it as much love as they gave to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Meanwhile, actor Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, says it was the shortest time she took to say yes to a movie and that too without reading the script. Vidya Balan had seen the original Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu and when Priyadarshan offered her the role, done by Shobhna in the original, she jumped at the chance. The Hindi version featured Akshay Kumar as a pyshcharatist and Balan as Avni, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Shiney Ahuja played her husband in the movie.

In the upcoming instalment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise his role with the stellar cast that includes Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.