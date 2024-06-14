Kartik Aaryan's Cheer Squad At Chandu Champion Screening Included Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday And Others

About last night's film screening

Vidya Balan and Ananya Panday pictured at the screening.

New Delhi:

Just a day before its release, a special screening of Chandu Champion was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday night and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening was the film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan. The guestlist included Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya Balan, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday and Alaya F, who worked with the actor in the thriller Freddy. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha also attended the film screening in Mumbai. Man of the moment Kartik Aaryan clicked at the screening of his movie Chandu Champion.

Murlikant Petkar, the inspiration behind Chandu Champion, pictured with the film's director Kabir Khan, accompanied by wife Mini Mathur.

Vidya Balan, who co-stars with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was all smiles at the screening.

Ananya Panday, who worked with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh also watched Chandu Champion last night.

Alaya F, who co-starred with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy, also attended the screening.

Imtiaz Ali, who collaborated with Kartik Aaryan on Love Aaj Kal remake, was photographed at the actor's film screening.

Shanaya Kapoor was also one of the attendees at the screening.

Other stars at the screening last night included Tiger Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

The sports drama Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan and it released in theatres on June 14.

