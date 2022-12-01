Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's Film To Release On This Date

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

One of Vicky Kaushal's most awaited films, Sam Bahadur, has got a release date. The actor, on Thursday, shared a clip in which he is seen walking in uniform, with his back facing the camera with two columns of soldiers on either side of him. The video ends with the words, “In cinemas. 01.12.2023,” and fades to show the title card of the film. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “365 days to go...#SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023,” and tagged the team of the film. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and is directed by Meghana Gulzar.

Replying to the post, Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal said, “All the best, Puttar. Proud of you. God bless the film and the whole team with all the success.” Director Aditya Dhar said, "Angaar,” with fire emojis and actor-director Anand Tiwari dropped celebration emojis.

Last month, Vicky Kaushal shared a post upon wrapping a schedule for the film. He shared a few pictures and a clip of himself from the sets of Sam Bahadur. In one image, Vicky Kaushal is standing next to director Meghna Gulzar and smiling. The two are seen twinning in matching customised pullovers with “Sam Bahadur” written on them.

In the other pictures, the team is seen celebrating the wrap of the shoot. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “After more than two months of relentless work across five cities…It's a schedule wrap for the bahadurs. Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon team, to continue our journey of making Sam Bahadur.”

Before that, Vicky Kaushal had shared a video featuring filmmaker Meghana Gulzar and co-star Sanya Malhotra as they began shooting for the project. In the caption, he said, “Only gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey.#SamBahadur Now Filming!”

On Meghana Gulzar's birthday too, Vicky Kaushal shared a post welcoming Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to the project. He said, “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director Meghna Gulzar's birthday and welcome the leading ladies Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw & Fatima Sana Shaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the Sam Bahadur family!" Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were previously seen together in Dangal.

Before Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.