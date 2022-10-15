Vicky Kaushal Shares A Pic Of His Sam Bahadur Director Meghana Gulzar's 'Talvar'

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, recently shared a picture of the film's director Meghana Gulzar with her "talvar." On Saturday, Vicky shared a picture of Meghana's hair, which was tied in a ponytail and had a pen fixed in it, from the sets of Sam Bahadur. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Meghana Ki Talvar" hinting towards her pen. Before that, around 4:43 am, the actor shared another update on his Instagram story. He shared a video of him being on his way to work in his car. Mentioning the time in his story, the actor wrote, "Time to work, Sam Bahadur."

Vicky Kaushal often shares updates from the sets of Sam Bahadur. A few weeks ago, the actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a green pullover, which reads Sam Bahadur.

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghana Gulzar, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic film based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

This is not the first time when Vicky Kaushal is associated with a film based on true stories. He was last seen in films like filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham (2021).

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Meghana Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker-actor duo had previously collaborated for the 2018 film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Raazi too was loosely based on a true story.