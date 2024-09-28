IIFA 2024: Only Vicky Kaushal Can Perform Like This Even During A Rehearsal

Vicky Kaushal is set to put forward a power-packed dance performance at IIFA 2024. The actor is ensuring his moves are right on track. Ahead of the main awards night today, September 28, he shared a post on Instagram showcasing his dance rehearsals. In the first picture, Vicky walks broodingly on stage, dressed in an all-black ensemble. The next slide features a video capturing Vicky taking a position before getting into the groove. One by one the background dancers join him. A giant screen reading Tauba Tauba is visible behind him. The fourth snap is our favourite. Here, Vicky recreates his signature Tauba Tauba dance steps. The final frame showcases the actor displaying a thumbs-up gesture with both hands while being surrounded by kids who imitate his actions.“Let's do this,” captioned Vicky and added the IIFA 2024 hashtag.

Not just with his performance, Vicky Kaushal will also be entertaining the audience with his hosting skills at the IIFA. He is to share the stage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Ahead of the big event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about sharing the co-hosting duties with his Dunki co-star.

Vicky said, “Abu Dhabi aakey hamesha bahut acha lagta hai IIFA ke liye. Bahut pyaar milta hai yaha ke logo se. So, I am very excited for the show. Is baar special yeh rahega ki Shah Rukh sir ke saath host krne ka mauka milega. He is the king. He is the badshah. Aur unse itna kuch seekhne ko milta hai hamesha. So, I am really looking forward to that. [I always feel really good coming to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. I receive a lot of love from the people here. So, I am very excited for the show. This time, the special thing will be that I'll get the chance to host with Shah Rukh sir. He is the king. He is the Badshah. And there's always so much to learn from him. So, I am really looking forward to that.],” in a chat with Instant Bollywood.

IIFA 2024 is a three-day gala that will draw its curtains on Sunday, September 29 with its final segment IIFA Rocks.