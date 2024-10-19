Advertisement

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Progress Report On Rajinikanth's Film

Vettaiyan was released on October 10

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Progress Report On Rajinikanth's Film
A still from the film. (courtesy: Rajinikanth)
New Delhi:

Vettaiyan is inching closer to the ₹125 crore mark at the box office. On day 9, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's movie earned ₹2.65 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 17.15% on its second Friday. So far, Vettaiyan has amassed ₹124.8 crore in the domestic market, the report added. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the cop drama features Rajinikanth as a retired police officer and an encounter specialist, who is fighting against a corrupt system. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the role of Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt. Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh are also part of the project.

In September, the makers of Vettaiyan unveiled a poster on X (formerly Twitter). It showcased Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan with serious expressions. Rajinikanth looked effortlessly cool in a police uniform, while Amitabh Bachchan sported a suit. The side note read, “Hunter is on the way! Vettaiyan The Hunter. Prevue is releasing today at PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. Vettaiyan releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have reunited after a gap of 33 years for Vettaiyan. They were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum. The megastars have also shared screen space in movies like Geraftaar and Andhaa Kaanoon.

Vettaiyan has been produced by Lyca Productions and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The film is facing tough competition in the northern markets from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video and Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra. Both the films hit cinema screens on October 11, just a day after Vettaiyan's release. So far, Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video has collected ₹28.35 crore, while Jigra has amassed ₹23.6 crore at the box office.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Film Is Enjoying A Steady Run
<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Progress Report On Rajinikanth's Film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement. The Internet: "Absolute Queen Behaviour"
Next Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement. The Internet: "Absolute Queen Behaviour"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com