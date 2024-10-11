To Amitabh Bachchan, 82 Today, Birthday Wishes From Navya Nanda, Kajol, Prabhas

The “Angry Young Man” of Bollywood turns 82 today. From 70s hits such as Bombay to Goa and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan to his latest film Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan has played many versatile roles and captivated his global fanbase. On this special day, several industry colleagues posted heartfelt wishes for Big B. Let us take a closer look at all the posts, one by one. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a black-and-white throwback picture. In the snap, a little Navya can be seen with her grandfather. She wished him, “Happy Birthday Nana.”

Kajol, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, dropped a heartwarming note in her Instagram Stories. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday, Amitji! You've always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!”

Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD co-star, Prabhas also uploaded a special picture. In the snap, the two can be seen striking a goofy pose. “Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday,” read the side note.

In the picture shared by Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram Stories, the birthday boy can be seen sharing a warm hug. “Happy Bday to the BEST,” wrote the actress in her caption.

Shilpa Shetty penned an elaborate note on her Instagram Stories. The note read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Amit Ji. Thank you for being the incredible person you are, for your unmatched contributions to cinema, and for inspiring generations with your grace and wisdom. May you continue to guide and inspire us for decades to come. Wishing you good health and happiness always.”

Farah Khan playfully used the title of Big B's song Shava Shava and Rock N Roll Soniye in her wish. She said, “May u shava shava & rockNroll forever Amitabh Bachchan Happy Birthday.”

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff shared a montage of images featuring the birthday boy. In the background, the title track of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don can be heard.

Maniesh Paul shared a set of pictures with Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram handle. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads. Fan boy for life and you know it,” read the note attached to the post.

We wish many more years of happiness and success to Amitabh Bachchan.