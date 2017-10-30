Varun Dhawan's October Rescheduled For Early Release. See First Look Poster

Varun Dhawan's new movie October is arriving early in the first half of next year, the actor shared on Twitter. The news arrived with the first look poster of Varun Dhawan, who revealed that the film's team has zeroed in April 13 as the final day. "As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. October releases on 13th April now," Varun tweeted about the rescheduling of the movie on Monday. Earlier, Varun had said October was to arrive in theatres on June 1: "Super excited for this new journey! October, my first alliance with Shoojit Sircar da releases on 1st June, 2018." Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is Varun's first venture with the filmmaker and also model Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.
As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar@ronnielahiri@BanitaSandhupic.twitter.com/1OtO1zjlo2— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 30, 2017
This is how Varun had introduced his 'October girl' last month:
Talking about his first venture with the Madras Cafe director, Varun had told NDTV: "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him." When asked about how different his character is from the other roles he's featured in so far, he said: "October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It's a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie (Lahiri) and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team."
This year, Varun Dhawan has already starred in one of the blockbuster movies - he played dual roles in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan also has Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, his first movie with Anushka Sharma in the pipeline.