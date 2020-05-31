Varun Dhawan Shares Pics From His Niece Niara's Birthday Festivities

Varun Dhawan with Niara. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan gave his Instafam a glimpse of his niece Niara's birthday festivities on Saturday night. The actor shared multiple pictures from the birthday girl's celebrations, who turned 2-years-old on Saturday. In one of the pictures, Varun and Niara could be seen cutting the birthday cake, while in others little Niara and her uncle Varun could be seen smiling with all their hearts. The comments section of Varun's post was flooded with greetings for the birthday girl. Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote:"Jigar ka tukda," while Dia Mirza wrote: "Happy birthday to the little one." Varun's Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi wrote: "She is so cute." Sophie Choudry commented, "Cutie pie." Niara is the daughter of Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Varun and Rohit are director David Dhawan and Karuna's sons. Rohit is a director and has made films such as Desi Boyz (with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar) and Dishoom, which featured Varun along with John. Rohit Dhawan married Jaanvi in 2012 and they welcomed Niara in 2018.

In terms of work, Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, remains Varun Dhawan's last release. In 2019, Varun featured in the period drama Kalank. The actor will next be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film will be directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. Varun was also directed by dad David Dhawan in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.