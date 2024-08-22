Advertisement

Varun Dhawan Shares An Update On The Stray Puppy He Found Under A Vehicle: "He's Safe"

"His entire family was present," Varun Dhawan wrote

Read Time: 2 mins
Varun Dhawan Shares An Update On The Stray Puppy He Found Under A Vehicle: "He's Safe"
Varun Dhawan pictured with the puppy.
New Delhi:

Varun Dhawan recently attended a Pickleball Championship Season 2 event in Mumbai and while making an exit from the venue, he chanced upon a stray puppy under a vehicle. Varun Dhawan picked him up and started petting the pooch and moments from it went viral. A user on X (earlier known as Twitter), asked the actor, "Varun Dhawan, serious question. Did you find the third puppy you were looking for under the vehicle? I'm worried." The actor replied, "Yes I did. they are fine luckily the people at that venue were feeding them. He's safe."

This is what Varun Dhawan posted:

Varun Dhawan pictured playing with the puppy.

The actor loves to share posts with his pet pooch Joey. Posting this super cute video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Do you dance with your dog like this."

Here's another post of Varun Dhawan with his dog.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. He will also star in Baby John. He will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.

Shraddha Kapoor On Why She Never Worked With Shah Rukh, Salman Or Aamir Khan: "I'm Very Clear About..."
