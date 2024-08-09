<i>Stree 2</i> Song <i>Khoobsurat</i>: Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Chemistry Combusts

The latest track from the much-anticipated Stree 2, titled Khoobsurat, dropped on Friday (August 9), and it's already creating a buzz. Featuring the ever-stunning Shraddha Kapoor as the enchanting Stree, the song is a vibrant, romantic number that perfectly captures the film's whimsical energy. Sung by Vishal Mishra and Sachin-Jigar, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar, Khoobsurat is essentially an ode to Shraddha's beauty. The track is lighthearted yet infectious, with a flirtatious tone that makes it instantly appealing. The lyrics, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, are simple yet impactful, with the hook-line-"Koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai" (how can someone be this beautiful?) - imprinting itself in your mind after just one listen.

The song features Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao vying for Shraddha's attention, with Abhishek Banerjee bringing in his trademark comic relief. The dynamic between the trio adds a playful element to the video, making it a delightful watch.

Khoobsurat also marks an intriguing crossover with Varun Dhawan's character from Bhediya, hinting at the interconnected universe Maddock Films is building.

The film will hit theatres on August 15.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in a film based on time travel.