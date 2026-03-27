Varun Dhawan Reacts To Trolls Targeting Arjun Kapoor: 'Make Fun, Don't Get Personal'

Varun Dhawan has dealt with his fair share of trolls. He faced one right before the release of his last film Border 2. Now the actor has reacted to it, discussing where one should draw the line, and also talking about the constant trolling against his friend and colleague Arjun Kapoor.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Yuvaa, Varun Dhawan said, "It's wrong. See, what is funny is funny. I can laugh at it also. But I don't get this-how people are abusing to put down a person. Make fun, that's okay. But you don't have to go so personal. And that is what I didn't agree with. Make fun, na, nobody is stopping you. I don't think you can stop people, and we shouldn't either."

He added, "We are public figures, so part of it is that people have the right to criticise you. And you have to be okay with that. I am fully okay with that. That's what I signed up for. There are also enough pros I get. If something sucks, people are going to say it sucks and that they don't like it. We are here because of the audience today. But when people start paying for sh*t, when people start doing fake stuff-today it is manipulatable. I can't lie about that. You can buy a bunch of creators to set or not set a narrative."

When Varun Dhawan Reacted To Trolls Ahead Of Border 2 Release

Varun Dhawan had spoken about the trolling he had been facing ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Border 2.

The Bhediya actor, while speaking to the media at the 'Braves of the Soil' tribute trailer launch for Border 2, shared how he deals with online noise and stays focused on his work. While speaking at the event, Varun made it clear that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself.

"I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon, woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)," Varun said.

Adding that he trusts the film, he continued: "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

Work

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Border 2. It has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.