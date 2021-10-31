Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Covid-19. 'I'm Fine,' She Writes

Urmila Matondkar shared this image. (courtesy: urmilamatondkarofficial)

Urmila Matondkar has tested positive for Covid-19. The 47-year-old actress, on Sunday, announced in an Instagram post that she has contracted the virus. She revealed that she has isolated herself at home. "I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fine and have isolated myself in home quarantine." The actress requested all the people who have come in contact with her in the last few days, to get themselves tested. Urmila Matondkar added, "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities." The actress signed off the post with these words: "PS- Swipe right to see my only companion in the quarantine," she wrote referring to her pet pooch.

Urmila Matondkar, who is now married to Mohsin Akhtar, is best known for her starring roles in films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Kunwara, Khoobsurat and Dillagi, among others. She was last seen in 2014 Marathi movie Ajoba, after which she featured in a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail.

Other than films, Urmila Matondkar has also judged reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2, Waar Parriwar and Chaak Dhoom Dhoom.