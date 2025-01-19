Inside Javed Akhtar's Birthday Celebrations With Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar And Others

Javed Akhtar turned 80 on January 17. The legendary screenwriter celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Pictures from the event were shared by Urmila Matondkar on Instagram.

The opening frame featured the actress presenting a plant to Javed Akhtar. There were glimpses of Urmila interacting with Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Shabana Azmi were also seen singing the "Happy Birthday" song for Javed Akhtar.

In the caption, Urmila Matondkar wrote, "An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration and great camaraderie because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..'Jaadu' in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly Javed Akhtar. Thank you dearest Shabana Azmi for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

Earlier, Shabana Azmi shared a photo of the cake Javed Akhtar received from Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The cake paid tribute to the screenwriter's most iconic films, including Sholay, Deewaar and Shaan. It featured Javed's face superimposed on characters from these legendary movies. A message on the cake read, "A man of character(s)."

Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan's gift to Javed on his birthday. Look carefully at the cake. It's Javed's face in the characters."

Shankar Mahadevan also shared pictures from Javed Akhtar's birthday bash. The first picture featured him and his wife, Sangeeta, posing with Javed Akhtar. In the next slide, the couple were seen standing alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

"Happy birthday dearest Javed ji. You are someone special, we love & cherish! Thank you for everything!!," read the caption.

Javed Akhtar is credited with films like Sholay, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar and Don.