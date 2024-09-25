Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce From Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report

Actor Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Hindustan Times reported. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir were married for eight years. Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms."

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir got married on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the actress' residence in Mumbai and was attended by only close friends and family members. According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

Urmila Matondkar featured as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur's adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel Man, Woman and Child, which was titled Masoom.

She featured in multiple hits in the Nineties. Her famous film credits include Rangeela, Judai, Satya, Mast, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi among others. Urmila, who has been away from the silver screen, had last appeared in a 2014 Marathi film named Ajoba. She also had a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir has also been a part of a few projects including It's A Man's World, Luck By Chance, Mumbai Mast Kallander and B.A. Pass, to name a few.