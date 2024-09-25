Advertisement

Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce From Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar were married for eight years

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce From Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report
Urmila Matondkar in a throwback with Mohsin Akhtar Mir.(courtesy: beingsalmankhan)
New Delhi:

Actor Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Hindustan Times reported. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir were married for eight years. Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms."

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir got married on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the actress' residence in Mumbai and was attended by only close friends and family members. According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

Urmila Matondkar featured as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur's adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel Man, Woman and Child, which was titled Masoom.

She featured in multiple hits in the Nineties. Her famous film credits include Rangeela, Judai, Satya, Mast, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi among others. Urmila, who has been away from the silver screen, had last appeared in a 2014 Marathi film named Ajoba. She also had a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir has also been a part of a few projects including It's A Man's World, Luck By Chance, Mumbai Mast Kallander and B.A. Pass, to name a few.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Urmila Matondkar, Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce, Mohsin Akhtar Mir
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Madhura Jasraj, Wife Of Late Classical Vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Dies At 86
Urmila Matondkar Files For Divorce From Mohsin Akhtar Mir: Report
Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Beachside Anniversary Celebrations
Next Article
Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Beachside Anniversary Celebrations
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com