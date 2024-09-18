On Shabana Azmi's 74th Birthday, A Post From Urmila Matondkar: "The Maa That Cinema Gave Me"

Shabana Azmi turns 74 today. To wish the actress, Urmila Matondkar posted an adorable wish, referring to the birthday girl as the “Maa that CineMa” gave her. Urmila shared a series of snaps on Instagram. The initial frame is a throwback BTS gem from the sets of the 1983 film Masoom. In the movie, Shabana played the role of Indu Malhotra and Urmila portrayed her daughter Pinky. Up next, we see more images of the duo. In her caption, Urmila wrote, “The ‘Maa' that CineMa gave me..and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone ‘Mere paas Maa hai' Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji. It has been an absolute pleasure n an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood n learnt a great deal from you which still continues.”

“Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven over almost 4 decades n tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths n show us the way to love, life n great heights,” she added.

In addition to Masoom, Urmila Matondkar and Shabana Azmi also shared screen space in Tehzeeb, Karm and Bhavna. Shabana Azmi is celebrating her special day in New York with friends. The veteran actress has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen cutting a cake while others sing the "Happy Birthday" song. The side note read, “The birthday celebrations have started right from #New York . Thank you lovely friends.”

Shabana Azmi has completed 50 years in the entertainment industry. To mark the big achievement, the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 will honour the actress' contributions to cinema during its 13th edition. Click here to read more about it.

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. She will next appear in Bun Tikki with Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman.