Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Gang Catch Up. See Post

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

While there's still time for Friendship Day, there's no rule that says you have to wait for a special occasion to enjoy quality time with your close-knit circle of friends. Recently, Dia Mirza hosted a get-together for her industry friends at her residence. Among the attendees were mom-to-be Richa Chadha, Urmila Matondkar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Sandhya Mridul. Dia Mirza recently shared glimpses from their intimate gathering on social media.

In the first picture, all the actresses can be seen pointing at Richa Chadha's baby bump. Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sandhya Mridul are seen dressed in shades of white. Urmila Matondkar sports a baby pink maxi dress, while Tannishtha Chatterjee sports a black ensemble. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, looks pretty in a brown shirt teamed with white pants.

In the second picture, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar can be seen sitting on a couch. The third picture features the actresses sitting on a dining table. A cake is placed in front of them. Tanvi Azmi, Vidya Balan and Shahana Goswami, who were also invited, couldn't attend the get-together. Captioning the post on Instagram, Dia Mirza wrote, "I want to see you win. Missed you Tanvi Azmi, Vidya Balan and Shahana Goswami." Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Dia Mirza dropped the post, fans flooded the comments with praises. A fan wrote, "Beautiful pictures of confident, talented, successful women in one frame ... Would love to see lots, lots of Indian women like this .. !". Another one commented, "So much poise & power under one roof ! The real women of Bollywood". While an Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful, beautiful ladies", a comment read, "This is the greatest caption I have ever read for friendship". Yet another one commented, "All My favourite and beautiful ladies in one frame".

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Dhak Dhak. The film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sangh in key roles. She will next be seen in director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project IC-814: The Kandahar Attack.