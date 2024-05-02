ICYDK: Richa Chadha Began Heeramandi Shoot '10-15 Days' Before Her Wedding To Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha as Lajjo. (courtesy: netflixindia)

Richa Chadha's latest offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Wednesday (May 1). Richa, who plays the role of Lajjo in the series, recently revealed that she began shooting for Heeramandi just before her wedding. In an interview with News18, Richa Chadha said, "I began shooting for Heeramandi literally 10-15 days before my wedding. And at that time, there was no thought of motherhood in the immediate future on my mind.” For the unversed, Richa Chadha married actor Ali Fazal on October 4, 2022.

Richa Chadha elaborated on her approach to impending parenthood and said that it is important to wait for the arrival of their child before making any concrete decisions. "I don't know what kind of upbringing I would want to give my child. It's like I'm planning to write a novel and somebody already asking me what kind of a story I would want to write. You can't say these things. This is all very new for me. It's rightly said that it's the child that gives birth to the mother. So, I guess we'll figure it all out once our child comes into this world. And I know that it will happen very naturally," she said.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Richa Chadha revealed why she chose the character Lajjo over a character with more screen time. She said, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay was the showrunner, and I had been offered another part, the one with more screen time for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set against the backdrop of British India. The series delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter.

The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles. Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah are also a part of the series.