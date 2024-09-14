IFFSA Toronto 2024: Shabana Azmi To Be Honoured At The Film Festival

Shabana Azmi is celebrating 50 years in the film industry. In recognition of her outstanding career, the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 will honour her contributions to cinema during its 13th edition. The festival will run from October 10 to 20. It will feature a tribute program for the actress including a screening of her 1983 film Mandi. The festival will host an exclusive masterclass and a musical celebration honouring the veteran actress' remarkable cinematic journey. According to Sunny Gill, Festival Director of IFFSA Toronto, the goal is to pay tribute to the luminaries whose work has influenced the world of cinema.

“This year's celebration will be a vibrant tribute to the rich legacy of South Asian cinema, marked by unforgettable moments, insightful dialogues, and a profound homage to the icons who have shaped our cinematic world. We invite everyone to join us for an inspiring and transformative experience,” Sunny Gill said in a statement, reported PTI.

Shabana Azmi began her career with the 1974 film Ankur, a pivotal work in the Indian parallel cinema movement. Her powerful performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Over the years, Shabana Azmi has delivered remarkable performances in films like Arth, Masoom, Mandi, Godmother, Amar Akbar Anthony and Makdee. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1988.

Coming back to IFFSA Toronto, the event will be attended by prominent members of the industry such as Anup Singh, Boman Irani, Deepa MehBoman Iranita and Imtiaz Ali. Boman Irani's The Mehta Boys will kick off the festival with its Canadian premiere. Imtiaz Ali's Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila will also be shown at IFFSA.

The roster of IFFSA Toronto includes Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, and Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The films I Am No Queen by Shadab Khan and Bonjour Tristesse by Durga Chew-Bose will represent Canadian cinema at the event. The festival will conclude with a screening of Kishor P. Belekar's Gandhi Talks.