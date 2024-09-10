Not <i>Fauji</i>, But This National Award Winning Film Was Shah Rukh Khan's Acting Debut

No matter how much we praise Shah Rukh Khan, the compliments never seem to be enough. In his career spanning decades, the Bollywood superstar has entertained his sea of fans with a variety of films. But even if you consider yourself to be a die-hard SRK fan, chances are you are not aware of his showbiz debut. No, it is not the 1989 television series Fauji. King Khan made his foray into the entertainment world with the English-language movie In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. The comedy-drama featured Shah Rukh in the role of a gay man. Author-activist Arundhati Roy wrote the screenplay for the film.

An old video featuring some BTS scenes from In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is doing the rounds on social media. The clip begins with Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a nightgown sitting on the floor and having a conversation with someone. Take a look:

Directed by Arundhati Roy's ex-husband Pradip Krishen, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones revolves around an idealistic student Anand Grover/Annie (Arjun Raina). Instead of focusing on studies, he imagines utopian solutions to battle the problems faced by India. The movie captures the life of a student in Delhi in the late 1970s. Arundhati Roy essayed the character of Anand's bohemian girlfriend in the film. Manoj Bajpayee, Rituraj Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Raghubir Yadav and Roshan Seth played supporting roles.

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones bagged two National Awards. While Arundhati Roy was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Screenplay, Pradip Krishen received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar enjoyed a fantastic year in 2023. He delivered back-to-back blockbusters with films like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

