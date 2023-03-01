26 Years After Judaai, Anil Kapoor Reveals He Was 'Nervous' - Because, Sridevi And Urmila Matondkar

Image was shared by Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Judaai, the cult film of the 1990s, that gave Indian cinema many iconic characters, has completed 26 years today. Marking the occasion, actor Anil Kapoor uploaded a story on his Instagram feed where he expressed his gratitude towards his co-stars late Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar for supporting him during the filming of the movie to an extent that it still brings a smile to his face when he relives the memories. In the story caption, the actor wrote, “The decision to do Judaai was not an easy one for me at the time, but I'm so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies – Sri and Urmila and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri Ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!”.

In the story uploaded by Anil Kapoor, we see two pictures. In one, Anil Kapoor can be seen posing with Urmila, Sridevi, and producer Boney Kapoor. The second one is a still from the movie. See the story here.

Producer Boney Kapoor also shared a poster of the movie on his Instagram wall and captioned it, "26YearsOfJudaai, a very special film with memorable performances". See the post here.

Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the film was released in the year 1996 and received a lot of love from the audience.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller series The Night Manager alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The Night Manager, a Hotstar Special, premiered on February 17. The series is helmed by National Award-winning director Sandeep Modi. It is a Hindi remake of the British spy series of the same name. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, it stars Shobita Dhulipa, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

About The Night Manager, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “This iteration of The Night Manager caters clearly to a sensibility markedly different from the one that the BBC One thriller was aimed at. It is at best a serviceable adaptation. Missing are the neat directorial flourishes that the Oscar-winning Susanne Bier brought to bear upon her game.”

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on August 11.