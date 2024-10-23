Amid Divorce Rumours, Urmila Matondkar Makes Solo Appearance At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Urmila Matondkar, a close friend of designer Manish Malhotra, attended the Diwali party last night sans husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. The senior actor wore a purple sharara for the occasion. She kept her accessories minimal and posed for the shutterbugs. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Rangeela actor filed for divorce from businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir last month. However, the actor hasn't reacted to the speculation till date. Apart from Urmila, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty also attended the bash.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir were married for eight years. Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn't happening on mutual terms."

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir got married on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the actress' residence in Mumbai and was attended by only close friends and family members. According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014.

She featured in multiple hits in the Nineties. Her famous film credits include Rangeela, Judai, Satya, Mast, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi among others. Urmila, who has been away from the silver screen, had last appeared in a 2014 Marathi film named Ajoba. She also had a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty from the 2018 film Blackmail.