'Jackie Shroff Told Me To Wear His Ganjee': Urmila Matondkar On Rangeela Song Tanha Tanha

Remember Urmila Matondkar's song Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena from the 1995 movie Rangeela? The song became a cult classic as an example of Urmila Matondkar's sensuality and created a buzz in the showbiz world for her onscreen chemistry with Jackie Shroff. Urmila Matondkar recently appeared on the Zee Comedy Show as a guest, where she revealed some interesting trivia about the song's shoot. Urmila Matondkar revealed she wore Jackie Shroff's ganjee for one of the beach sequences, which eventually became an iconic scene. "No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff's ganjee in Rangeela for the Tanha Tanha song and to be honest, it was fun," Urmila was quoted as saying, stated several online reports.

Urmila Matondkar revealed that Jackie Shroff was just being himself with the impromptu costume selection: "The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie, told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God's hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me."

Last year, Rangeela clocked 25 years when designer Manish Malhotra revealed that the film was the reason that the Filmfare Awards introduced a Best Costume Design category. "Filmfare enforced for the first time a Costume Design Award. The trendsetting spectacle of Urmila has made not only set the tone but will stay in the people's hearts forever," wrote the designer.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela's love triangle involved an aspiring actress (Urmila Matondkar), her street smart friend Munna (Aamir Khan) and a film star named Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff).