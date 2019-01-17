Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 6 - Vicky Kaushal's 'Sensational' Film Eyes 100 Crore Bounty

Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Team Uri hosted a success bash after the film crossed Rs 50-crore mark Uri is on its way to become a blockbuster, says Taran Adarsh Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, continued with its 'sensational' run at the box office by collecting Rs 7.73 crore on Wednesday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's total collection so far is Rs 63.54 crore and the Aditya Dhar-directed film has set its eyes on the 100-crore bounty. "Uri: The Surgical Strike is sensational... crosses Rs 60 crore and (it is) en route Rs 100 crore-mark. (Uri) is a super-hit and on course to be a blockbuster," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Uri: The Surgical Strike destroyed The Accidental Prime Minister (which released on the same day) at the box office but more about that later.

Take a look at Uri's latest box office report:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational... Crosses 60 cr... En route 100 cr Club... Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2019

A Box Office India report stated that the collection of The Accidental Prime Minister is "dropping fast." It has collected a little over Rs 16 crore so far. The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru's book by the same name, features Anupam Kher in the lead role.

Meanwhile, team Uri celebrated the success of their film by hosting a party on Wednesday, soon after it was reported that the film crossed Rs 50 crore-mark in five days. Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal celebrated with producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar. Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta also cheered for team Uri.

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack. The film opened to mixed reviews, which did not impact its performance at the ticket window.