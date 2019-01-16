Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is 'Amassing Massive Numbers,' Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal in a film still. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 'Uri is winning praise, getting applause," tweeted Taran Adarsh Uri collected Rs 55.81 crore in five days Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal

Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office performance remained stable on weekdays as the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark on the fifth day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updated box office report of Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal in lead role, and wrote: "Uri: The Surgical Strike is winning praises, getting applause, ovation and (it is) amassing massive numbers at the box office. East, west, north and south, it's Uri wave right now." Uri, which also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kriti Kulhari, collected Rs 9.57 crore on Tuesday bringing the grand total to Rs 55.81 crore.

Here's the latest box office report of Uri: The Surgical Strike:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO... East. West. North. South. It's #Uri wave right now... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Uri's spectacular performance at the box office has affected the collection of The Accidental Prime Minister, which released on the same day, and that of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which released two weeks ago. Although, Simmba continues to roar at the box office, its magnitude is somewhat diminished after the release of Uri. As per a Box Office India report, The Accidental Prime Minister has made Rs 15.50 crore so far and "is heading for a first week of Rs 18 crore... but there will not be much coming after."

Watch the trailer of Uri: The Surgical Stirke

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 Uri terror attacks. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal... Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout. It gets two stars - one for its technical sheen, the other for the male lead."