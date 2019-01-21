Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 10 - Vicky Kaushal's Film 'Surpasses All Expectations, Won't Slow Down Soon'

Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

For Uri: The Surgical Strike, box office total for the second weekend was more than that of the opening weekend, reports trade analyst Taran Adarash. "Uri: The Surgical Strike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations. Wreaks havoc at the box office," he tweeted. The second weekend collection of the film was Rs 37.96 crore, Rs 2.23 crore more than the first weekend. The film's box office total as of Sunday is Rs 108.90. "Uri is not going to slow down soon. Should emerge the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the lifetime business of Tanu Weds Manu Returns," he added. Aditya Dhar-directed Uri is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and it is made on a budget of Rs 42 crore.

Here's the latest box office report of Uri: The Surgical Strike:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Wreaks havoc at the BO... Weekend 2 [ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [35.73 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, destroyed this week's Why Cheat India, starring Emraan Hashmi, at the box office. Taran Adarsh said that the film "cut a sorry picture" at the ticket window and it "witnessed minimal growth after a lacklustre start but not enough to salvage the situation." The opening weekend collection of Why Cheat India is Rs 6.80 crore.

#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: 6.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army after 2016's Uri terror attacks. Vicky Kaushal plays the officer in charge of the operation. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal... Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout. It gets two stars - one for its technical sheen, the other for the male lead."