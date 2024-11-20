Upasana Reacts After Ram Charan Received Hate For Visiting Dargah: "Faith Unites, Never Divides"

Ram Charan's wife Upasana defended him in an X post after the south star was criticised for visiting a dargah in Andhra Pradesh recently. Upasana shared a picture of Ram Charan visiting the dargah and wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine our strength lies in unity. #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan.respecting other religions while following his own." The post received mixed reactions from the Internet. A section of the Internet applauded Upasana's spirit, while others questioned Ram Charan's faith as he is reportedly observing ritual penance before visiting the Sabarimala temple.

A user wrote, "Love our Religion, Respect other Religions." Another user wrote, "One Nation One Spirit." An X user wrote, "Stop this nonsense Upasana. He is in Ayyappa mala. There are rules to be followed. He made a mistake. Stop chest thumping despite making a grave mistake. This is hurting Ayyappa swami devotees.Did you tell ur hubby to ask Rehman to visit Hindu temples during their Ramzan?" Ram Charan also paid a visit to the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi temple. Take a look:

Faith unites, never divides

As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine 🙏 our strength lies in unity. 🇮🇳 #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BdW58IEEF9 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Ram Charan visited the Kadapa dargah in Andhra Pradesh to serve as the chief guest at the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event, news agency IANS reported. Reports suggest that AR Rahman had assured the dargah authorities in 2023 that Ram Charan would be brought in as a guest. Keeping his commitment to AR Rahman, the 'RRR' actor attended the event while observing the "Ayyappa Deeksha" for Sabarimala.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The political drama will see the actor playing the role of an IAS officer, with the possibility of him portraying a dual role. Kiara Advani has been cast opposite him.