Uorfi Javed Puts Her Iconic 3D Butterfly Dress On Sale For Rs 3.66 Crore. The Internet: "EMI <i>Par Milega Kya?</i>"

Uorfi Javed Puts Her Iconic 3D Butterfly Dress On Sale For Rs 3.66 Crore. The Internet: "EMI Par Milega Kya?"

Uorfi Javed was last seen in Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Uorfi Javed is no stranger to grabbing attention, whether through her daring fashion choices or viral social media moments. One of her most talked-about looks was when she stepped out in a 3D butterfly dress that instantly took over the fashion world. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Uorfi has announced that she's selling the same iconic dress - and the price tag is enough to leave anyone in shock.

The viral sensation recently shared a picture of her butterfly dress and wrote, "Hi my lovelies, I've decided to sell my butterfly dress, which was loved so much by everyone. Price - Rs 36,690,000 only (3 crore 66 lakh 90 thousand only). Interested people, please DM."

The dress itself was a stunning black creation with an off-shoulder neckline and a flowing silhouette, decorated with 3D flowers stitched into the fabric. The standout feature, however, was the artificial butterflies that appeared to flutter out from the flowers.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a flood of funny comments. One fan joked, "Bass 50 rs kam reh gaye warna le leta (I'm short of only Rs 50 otherwise I would have bought it," while another quipped, "Theek theek laga lo." An Instagram user asked, "EMI pe milega kya? I can pay interest in motichoor laddoos." Other comments included inquiries like "Are you open to negotiation?" and "Is there a colour option?"

Uorfi Javed was last seen in Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a nine-episode series, that promises to pull back the curtain on Uorfi's life, offering fans a raw, unfiltered look at the drama behind the scenes.

