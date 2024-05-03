Lights, Camera And Butterflies - Watch Uorfi Javed's 3D Outfit In Action

Uorfi Javed's 3D outfit.

Leave it to Internet sensation Uorfi Javed to piece together some viral-worthy DIY looks. Last night, Uorfi served another viral-worthy look as she was pictured in Mumbai. Uorfi posed for the paparazzi before revealing the big (outfit) trick. She wore a black gown with a billowing silhouette which had 3D flowers stitched on it. The best part of her outfit, however, were the (drum roll)... artificial butterflies flying out of the flowers. When a paparazzo said, "Once more," Uorfi said that the drill was only possible to do once. The Internet loved Uorfi's outfit.

Here's what X users thought. "Bro her ideas are literally worth appreciation....what for y'all troll her for? Also she's so pretty," wrote a user.

Bro her ideas are literally worth appreciation....what for y'all troll her for!?

Also she's so pretty#Uorfi#UorfiJaved

pic.twitter.com/patXXx4Tna — Sayzzz (@bold_digger) May 2, 2024

"Uorfi having her own Met Gala 2024 moment. You go gurlllll. Soo unique," another one added.

Another user added, "Ok but this is beautiful...Uorfi and the dress too."

Earlier this year, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on Prime Video. The post was captioned, "Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows. Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she's taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices. Last year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This year, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar. which will stream on Prime Video.