So, This Happened: Uorfi Javed's Fan Girl Moment With Shah Rukh Khan

SRK with Uorfi. (courtesy: urf7i)

Is it too soon to call 2024 the year of collabs? The unexpected collabs keep getting better and better. So, After Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran - guess who united for a picture-perfect ( also, viral-worthy) moment. None other than the Internet sensation Uorfi Javed and wait for it... superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Uorfi Javed shared a greyscale photo of herself with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram stories, on Wednesday night and she simply captioned it, "Met my favourite." Check out the picture shared by Uorfi Javed here:

Earlier this week, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on Prime Video. The post was captioned, "Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows. Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she's taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together her viral-worthy DIY looks. Last year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.