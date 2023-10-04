Viral Pic Of Uorfi Javed With Mystery Man Prompts Engagement Rumours

Uorfi's sister Urusa shared this picture. (Courtesy: UrushaJaved)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Uorfi Javed's engagement rumours. It all started after a picture featuring Uorfi was shared by her sister, Urusa Javed, on Instagram Stories. In the pic, the internet sensation, who is often making headlines for her bizarre fashion choices, is seen performing puja with a mystery man. The two are sitting in front of a havan kund and offering prayers with a priest. For the puja ceremony, Uorfi picked a navy blue salwar kameez set. The mystery person kept it casual in blue denim and a white shirt. FYI: Uorfi hasn't reacted to the news yet.

Last week, Uorfi Javed shared a transition Reels on Instagram, which captured the Bigg Boss OTT sensation unleashing her “inner demon.” Her spooky look included a blazer, slacks and loads of gold jewellery. Don't skip the dramatic makeup and hairdo. Check it out here:

During the 10-day-long Ganesh Mahotsav in Mumbai, Uorfi Javed paid a visit to Mumbaicha Raja, one of the city's oldest pandals. She also shared a photograph from inside the pandal on Instagram. In the pic, Uorfi – dressed in a blush pink ethnic ensemble – is standing with folded hands next to the Lord Ganesha idol. She captioned it, “Not a religious person, but I'm all about the love and positivity festivals bring…The spirit of Mumbai during Ganpati is something which cannot be found anywhere in the entire world.”

Uorfi Javed also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. She was accompanied by her Bigg Boss OTT housemate Pratik Sehajpal. In the pictures, Uorfi looks gorgeous in a red sharara set from the designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sharing the photos from the darshan, Uorfi wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya [red heart].”

Apart from social media and fashion show gigs, Uorfi Javed was seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.