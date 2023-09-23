Uorfi Javed Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja: 'Not A Religious Person, But'

Uorfi Javed at the puja mandap. (Courtesy: UorfiJaved)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities are visiting pandals and hosting darshans at their residences. Now, Uorfi Javed has also shared a glimpse of her recent visit to a pandal. The social media star, who claims to be not a “religious person,” sought blessings at Mumbaicha Raja, one of Mumbai's oldest pandals. In a photograph shared on Instagram, Uorfi – dressed in a blush pink ensemble – is seen standing with folded hands next to the Lord Ganesha idol. In the caption, Uorfi Javed wrote, “Not a religious person, but I'm all about the love and positivity festivals bring…The spirit of Mumbai during Ganpati is something which cannot be found anywhere in the entire world.”

Earlier this week, Uorfi Javed visited Siddhivinayak Temple. She was accompanied by Naagin 6 actor Pratik Sehajpal. While Pratik wore a striped kurta and denim, Uorfi sported a glorious red ensemble from the shelves of celebrated designer label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her pair of embellished gold spectacles were certainly a highlight. Sharing some images from her darshan, Uorfi wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya [red heart].” Uorfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal were co-contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. The controversial reality show was hosted by Karan Johar. While Uorfi was the first contestant to get evicted from the show, Pratik Sehajpal went on to become one of the key contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He finished as the first runner-up.

Uorfi Javed is always in the headlines for giving the most bizarre spin to fashion. You can like her, hate her but you definitely can't ignore her. While her online popularity is growing each day, the fashionista struggles to find work. Uorfi told BBC World Service, "I have achieved popularity - yes, fame - yes, work - no," she said. Uorfi added, "People don't respect me. People don't want to work with me." Describing her fashion choices, the social media star said, "I would describe my fashion sense as bold and I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that. I was fascinated by, of course the film industry, what I was seeing on the television and I always wanted to be an actor. I just wanted to be famous."

Uorfi Javed has also worked in MTV Splitsvilla X4 and a bunch of daily soaps.