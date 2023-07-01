Uorfi Javed On Fame, Hate And More: 'People Don't Want To Work With Me'

Uorfi Javed shared this image. (courtesy: urfi71)

Uorfi Javed has quite a bit of a reputation for experimenting with her sartorial choices but has her online popularity translated into work? Uorfi, during an interview with BBC World Service, opened up on how she struggles to find work despite her popularity online. "I have achieved popularity - yes, fame - yes, work - no," she said. Uorfi added, "People don't respect me. People don't want to work with me." Describing her fashion choices, the social media star said, "I would describe my fashion sense as bold and I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that. I was fascinated by, of course the film industry, what I was seeing on the television and I always wanted to be an actor. I just wanted to be famous." Uorfi, who appeared in the first season of TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT, added, "I was the first contestant to be eliminated. I got popular after that show because of my fashion choices."

With fame, also comes hate. The actor shared her approach of dealing with trolls and hate and she said, "I am human so I get upset but then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes and I tell myself that they are just probably very ugly and you're just too pretty." When asked if she would change her sense of style to cater to a brand, Uorfi said, "Then go take someone else. If you don't want Uorfi Javed then why are you coming to Uorfi Javed."

Things changed and for better when Uorfi Javed became Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's muse. She wrote in a post, "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me."

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together her viral-worthy DIY looks. Earlier this year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.