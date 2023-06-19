Uorfi Made A Dress From A Bag And She Can't Wait To 'Wear It At Some Party'

Still from a video shared by Uorfi Javed. (courtesy: urf7i)

Is there anything Uorfi Javed can't do? We think not. The Bigg Boss OTT sensation is known for her over-the-top fashion outings. From making a dress out of garbage bags to wearing jeans as a top, Uorfi has done it all. Now, Uorfi has made a dress from a handbag. Oh yes, you read that right. She thinks that the outfit is “so so bomb”. Uorfi has also shared a video on Instagram. It opens with Uorfi entering the frame with a tan-coloured handbag. A few seconds later, she is wearing a mini-dress made from that bag. She is looking stunning, as always. Along with the video, Uorfi wrote, “I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so so bomb! I can't at times!! Can't wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!” For the background music, she has picked Makeba by Jain. The video has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts.

Before this, Uorfi Javed shared a clip of herself wearing a dress with a net shield. In the video, she is trying to drink tea through the shield. But she is unable to drink it. After multiple failed attempts, Urofi manages to take a sip. Sharing the video, Uorfi wrote, “When chai is more important.”

Uorfi Javed's fashion outing also got a shout-out from Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. Speaking to Zoom, Kareena said, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi Javed but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy." She continued, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."