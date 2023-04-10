'Ranbir Can Go To Hell': Uorfi Javed Reacts To Actor's 'Bad Taste' Comment

Uorfi Javed shared this picture. (courtesy: urf7i)

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, in a recent interview, has finally reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's “bad taste” comment over her sartorial choices. Uorfi is often surrounded by controversies over her bold and unconventional fashion game. In an episode for his cousin Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor shared his opinion about Uorfi's outfits and called her choices “bad taste.” However, a few days later, Kareena Kapoor called the social media influencer “extremely brave and extremely gutsy” for pulling off OTT attires. Now, in a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Uorfi has reacted to Kareena's compliment.

“I was blown away, I couldn't believe it at first. Mujhe laga ye mazak ho raha hai. Usne kuch bura kaha hai and ye log mazak kar rhe hain mere sath ki acha keh dia hai (I thought it was a joke, she must have criticised my outfits and people are fooling me by saying she has actually praised them). But then I saw the clip and uss din mujhe laga maine kuch achieve kiya hai life mein (that day I realised that I have achieved something in my life),” said Uorfi Javed.

She exclaimed, “Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef ki hai! Kareena Kapoor ne! Woh jo gum tha ki Ranbir Kapoor ne bola ‘bad taste,' maine bola ‘bhaad main jaaye Ranbir Kapoor (I was upset about Ranbir's comment but then after Kareena's compliment, I was like ‘Ranbir can go to hell'). Kareena Kapoor ne meri tarif kar di hai fir kya hai Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena has praised me, I don't need anyone's validation or anything.)”

A few days after Ranbir Kapoor's “bad taste” comment, Kareena Kapoor gave a shout out to Uorfi Javed's fashion choices in an interview with Zoom. She said: “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Kareena Kapoor's statement, of course, grabbed the attention of Uorfi Javed. She expressed her excitement with a series of pictures showcasing her exclusive outfit and a caption about how her “life is complete now.” It read: “Kareena Kapoor said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye. Someone pinch me.”

Uorfi Javed is known for her performances in Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4.