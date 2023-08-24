Tamannaah And Vijay Varma In A Pic From Aakhri Sach Screening, Shared By Uorfi Javed

Uorfi with Tamannaah and Vijay. (courtesy: urf7i)

A screening of Tamannaah's new project Aakhri Sach was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Vijay Varma, who is dating Tamannaah, never misses her film and show screenings and so he was pictured at this one too. Also, a photo from the event was shared by social media influencer Uorfi Javed on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of herself sandwiched between Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, Uorfi captioned it "Met this beauty," tagging the Baahubali star. Uorfi was dressed in a bright pink OTT outfit for the event.

See the photo shared by Uorfi:

Screenshot of Uorfi Javed's Instagram story.

Here are some photos from the screening:

Tamannaah recently starred in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, which released the same day as Jailer. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's Jee Karda and the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 this year. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and Kaalkoot. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together her viral-worthy DIY looks. Earlier this year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.