Darlings At 1: Vijay Varma Is Proud Of This 'Crazy Story'

Vijay and Alia in a scene from the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma's Darlings on Saturday completed a year since it was released. The film's one-year anniversary made Vijay extremely nostalgic. Vijay shared his and Alia's stills from the hit film on Instagram. "One year of #Darlings..So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience," he captioned the post. In the comment section, fans also expressed their love for Darlings. "Your portrayal of the character was so authentic and relatable, making the film a true reflection of life's complexities," a social media user commented. "The movie was so good especially the social message it delivered," another user wrote.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay). Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew also featured in pivotal roles.

Darlings was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released on streaming giant Netflix.

Coming back to Vijay, he has a lot of interesting projects in store for his fans. He will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He is also a part of 'Devotion of Suspect X', in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in kitty.

Meanwhile, he is currently basking in the success of his projects Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and Kaalkoot. On his recent string of successes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience.

He said in a statement, "It feels awesome to have back-to-back successes and to receive this magnitude of love and compliments. Wherever I go I keep hearing about Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and now Kaalkoot. I've realised that there's a strong connection that audience has with me and that gives me motivation to make bolder choices and work harder."

He added, "I am on cloud 9 and want to thank everyone who applauded for me.. like any performer would do on stage. Taking a bow."

