So, This Happened: Orry x Uorfi Javed. The Internet Can't Even...

Orry and Uorfi pictured together.

Is it too soon to call 2024 the year of crazy collabs? So, After Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran - guess who united for a viral-worthy moment. None other than Internet sensations Uorfi Javed and wait for it...Orry. The duo were pictured together in Mumbai on Friday evening and a day later, the two have shared a collab video and it is major LOL. The video features Uorfi walking in her typically OTT outfit, when she bumps into Orry and voila, she changes into a t-shirt which has "YOLO (as in You Only Love Orry)" printed on it. The caption on the post read, "Tickets and tees for the Orry party."

In the comments section, The Archies star Vedang Raina dropped LOL emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Unexpected but nice one." Another one added, "Orry + Urfi = Orfi." Another comment read, "2024 mein ek se ek heavy collaboration dekhne mil raha hai." Inputs from another user, "Only Orry can do this." Another wrote, "Craziest crossover ever." Another comment read, "Orrified."

Check out the video here:

Orry and Uorfi pictured together in Mumbai on Friday. See photos:

Orry, who is spotted at almost all celebrity parties in Mumbai, made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more.

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together her viral-worthy DIY looks. Last year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This year, Uorfi announced her new show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which will stream on Prime Video.