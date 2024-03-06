To Janhvi Kapoor, Best Wishes From BFF Orry: 'I Love And Need You Too'

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

Janhvi Kapoor, who celebrates her 27th birthday today, received a big wish from BFF Orry. Orry, who is known for his unique style, shared a reel in which Janhvi can be seen vibing to the song "Love you, need you." While Janhvi can be seen vibing to the song, Orry sleeps in the video spanning a few seconds. The video also features an animated version of Janhvi and Orry. Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !! I love and need you too." Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Lysm". ICYDK, Lysm stands for "Love you so much."

Orry often shares pictures with Janhvi on his Instagram. They can be spotted together in parties and events. A few months ago, Orry shared glimpses of his winter vacation in London. In the images, Orry, dressed in his winter best, is seen having a gala time at a funfair. Orry was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan. In one of the images, Orry can be seen having a fun time with Janhvi. The two also went for a walk and grabbed Sushi. With Nysa Devgan [daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol], Orry dropped a selfie where they adorably posed for the cameras. Sharing the photos, Orry said: "The value of a vacation." In response, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor said, "Fomo," with teary-eye emojis. Take a look:

Orry's Filmfare album also featured candid moments with Janhvi. Orry shared a bunch of pictures from the starry night. The first click in the post is a picture of Orry and bestie Janhvi Kapoor posing together. The second slide features some more selfies of Janhvi Kapoor and Orry. The third slide features Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul chatting with Orry. Orry captioned the post, "Out of the darkness and into the sun, but I won't forget the ones that I once loved." Check out the photos here:

On her birthday, Janhvi confirmed the news that she will share screen space with Ram Charan in the tentatively titled film RC 16. It will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana.