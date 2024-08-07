<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report Of Janhvi Kapoor's Film

After a strong Sunday, the box office figures for Ulajh saw a dip on its first Monday and Tuesday. The spy thriller collected Rs 0.65 crore on its fifth day, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, has crossed the Rs 6 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The total collection now stands at Rs 6.20 crore, the report added. Ulajh features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. She portrays Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer who is the only woman working at the Indian High Commission in London. The film has been bankrolled by Vineet Jain's Junglee Pictures.

In the climax scene of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor is seen running barefoot on a rugged road. Ahead of the film's release, director Sudhanshu Saria revealed that the actress got injured while shooting that sequence. He said, "Our movie was extensively shot in London, but the most crucial climax scene was shot in Bhopal. The night before our shoot, the set that was built got destroyed due to rain. We had to prep the location again and had a very small window to shoot this crucial sequence. Before we began, Janhvi and I discussed Suhana's mindset for the scene."

"As soon as the camera started rolling, Janhvi became so absorbed in her role that every step she took reflected her character, Suhana. By the end of the shoot, despite visible injuries from running barefoot on the rugged road, she was so immersed in her character that she barely felt the pain. Janhvi seamlessly transitioned from a polished diplomat to a rugged officer defending her country, outdoing herself in every frame," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ulajh 2.5 out of 5 stars.

In addition to Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also features Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang in important roles.