For <i>Ulajh</i> Climax Scene, Janhvi Kapoor Ran Barefoot 1,000 Meters In Bhopal

Janhvi Kapoor's preparation for Ulajh was nothing short of inspiring. As a part of the intense process, the actress ran barefoot 1,000 meters for the climax scene. The film's director Sudhanshu Saria revealed that for the film's climax scene, shot in Bhopal, Janhvi (who plays the role of an IFS officer named Suhana), was required to run 1,000 meters barefoot through crowded and narrow lanes. Talking about this intense sequence, director Sudhanshu Saria shared, "Our movie was extensively shot in London, but the most crucial climax scene was shot in Bhopal. The night before our shoot, the set that was built got destroyed due to rain. We had to prep the location again and had a very small window to shoot this crucial sequence. Before we began, Janhvi and I discussed Suhana's mindset for the scene."

The director added, "As soon as the camera started rolling, Janhvi became so absorbed in her role that every step she took reflected her character, Suhana. By the end of the shoot, despite visible injuries from running barefoot on the rugged road, she was so immersed in her character that she barely felt the pain. Janhvi seamlessly transitioned from a polished diplomat to a rugged officer defending her country, outdoing herself in every frame."

In addition to Janhvi Kapoor, the film's stellar cast also includes Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Ulajh has been produced by Junglee Pictures and is now running in cinemas. The film has been written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh and the dialogues are by Atika Chauhan.