<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Opening Day Report Card For Janhvi Kapoor's Film

Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh hit the big screens on Friday (August 2). On Day 1, the spy-thriller movie minted Rs 1.37 crore crore, according to a Sacnilk report. Due to the positive word of mouth, the evening and night shows of the film saw a good jump. Growth in the box office figures is expected over the weekend. Ulajh features Janhvi in the role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer. She is the only woman working in the Indian High Commission in London. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Meiyang Chang. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh has been bankrolled by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Ulajh locked horns with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office.

Ahead of its release, the makers of Ulajh hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Janhvi Kapoor attended the event dressed in a stunning white outfit. She was joined by her sister Khushi, brother Arjun Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the screening. Veteran actress Rekha also posed alongside Janhvi at the event. Click here to read all about it.

Post the screening, Arjun Kapoor shared a review of Ulajh on his Instagram stories. The actor wrote, "Ulajh is an engaging spy drama with standout performances by every character in the film. It's a captivating film that masterfully intertwines complex narratives Proud of you Janhvi Kapoor for always selecting different material and complex characters. Espionage done right. A must-watch for anyone who appreciates brilliant acting and compelling cinema."

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor is the lynchpin. She is called upon to pull off a role that is demanding not as much for what it entails as for its sustained centrality to the film. Ulajh isn't a breeze for her but she holds her own and sails through it without being overly weighed down."