<i>Udta Teer</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Film Opens At Rs 4.10 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer began its theatrical run on Friday, October 23, 2026, with Rs 4.10 crore in India nett collections.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the spy comedy recorded a domestic gross of Rs 4.83 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film was screened across 6,265 shows on its first day. It registered an average collection of Rs 6,544 per show, while opening-day footfalls stood at 187,849. The film's Hindi 2D screenings recorded an overall occupancy of 15.65%.

Udta Teer witnessed varying audience turnout across its opening-day shows. Night screenings recorded the highest occupancy at 25%, followed by afternoon shows at 14.46%.

Evening screenings registered an occupancy of 13.77%, while morning shows recorded the lowest turnout at 5.08%.

The opening-day figures provide an initial indication of audience attendance for the film as it begins its theatrical journey.

Background

Udta Teer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles. The film combines espionage with comedy, revolving around an undercover mission that takes an unexpected turn.

The story follows Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani agent who assumes the identity of Vikrant Thapar to infiltrate India's Counter Terrorism Squad. His assignment becomes more complicated when his Indian superior tasks him with identifying a mole within the organisation.

Bilal's personal life further complicates the mission. He is married to Yamini, who works at the Defence Ministry. Balancing his covert identity, professional assignment and married life leads to a series of misunderstandings and comic situations.