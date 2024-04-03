Twinkle Khanna's Date Night With Akshay Kumar: 'After 2 Decades He Still Makes Me Laugh'

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Leave it to Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar to set couple goals for every occasion. The star couple went on a date night on Tuesday and a moment from it was documented by Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of herself with Akshay Kumar from last night and she captioned it, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night." Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 23 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

This is what Twinkle Khanna posted:

After Twinkle Khanna completed her her Master's degree from Goldsmiths, University of London, Akshay Kumar shared this super cute post for her that read, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love."

Akshay Kumar's line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Housefull 5. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company.