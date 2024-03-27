Akshay Kumar On His 16 Consecutive Flops: 'Stood There And Kept On Doing Work'

Akshay Kumar pictured at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch event.

It is no secret that Akshay Kumar is considered one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Over the years, the superstar has proved his mettle across genres – comedy, action, romance and more. However, the actor's last few releases have failed to impress the audience, registering moderate to poor box office figures. Recently, at the trailer launch event of his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar looked back at some of his recent releases and their box office performances. He said: “We keep on trying every type of film. I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another, whether there is success or no success, that's how I have always worked. I'll keep on doing it… something that is social, something that is good, something in comedy, in action.”

Akshay Kumar further added, “I will always keep on doing different kinds of (work). I won't be sticking to one kind of thing just because people say, ‘sir, aaj kal comedy and action bohot chal rahe hai (I am told comedy and action is working these days)'. It doesn't mean I should only do action. I myself start getting bored if I do one kind of thing. Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, whether it is Airlift or Rustom, or many other films that I have done; sometimes success is there, sometimes it's not.”

Akshay Kumar's last few theatrical releases that failed to make a mark at the box office include Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and Mission Raniganj. About their performances and how he deals with failures, Akshay Kumar said: “It is not that I have not seen (this phase before), there was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops in my career. But I stood there and kept on doing work and I'll still do that. This is one film this year for which we all have done lots of hard work and now we are going to see the results. We hope this is going to bring good luck to all of us.”

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy, among others.

Watch the trailer here:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10.