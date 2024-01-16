Akshay Kumar's Loved-Up Post For Wife Twinkle On Her Graduation Day: 'I Knew I Had Married A Super Woman'

Akshay Kumar in a pic with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar wrote the sweetest message for wife Twinkle Khanna on her graduation day. ICYDK, the actress-turned-author recently completed her Master's degree from the University of London. On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar, who attended his wife's graduation ceremony, posted a picture with Twinkle and wrote a heartfelt message, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love. "For the graduation ceremony, Twinkle Khanna wore a pretty green saree while her husband complemented her in a black blazer and pants. The Mela actor was also seen wearing her black graduation robe and hat.

at the closing of 2023, Twinkle Khanna flew off to Maldives on a winter break with her family. A few weeks back, Twinkle Khanna dropped a clip, offering insights into her “truly paradise” vacation. The clip begins with Twinkle Khanna riding a bike, but eventually losing control and banging it into a pole, leaving Akshay Kumar, who is recording her, in splits. The next frame shows Akshay enjoying snorkelling in the turquoise blue water. We also caught glimpses of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Channelling her inner Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna, in the note attached to the clip, spoke about her hilarious New Year's resolution—converting cellulite into wine. Sharing the post, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite…Now let's see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below.”

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself snorkelling amidst the aquatic life. She wrote, “On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.' May the adventures never cease.”

Twinkle Khanna is well known for movies such as Barsaat, Baadshah and International Khiladi. She is a popular writer and has delivered three bestsellers—Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.