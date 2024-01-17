Twinkle Khanna's Graduation Day Post Gets Big Love From Bobby Deol And Other Stars

Twinkle Khanna at her graduation. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Pause everything you're doing and head over to Twinkle Khanna's Instagram handle. The author and columnist recently shared a video from her convocation ceremony, celebrating the completion of her Master's degree from Goldsmiths, University of London. In the video, Twinkle can be seen wearing a black robe and hat on top of her green saree, as she walks onto the stage. Next, a picture captures Twinkle posing with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Then, the diva is seen joyfully tossing her hat into the air. In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “And it's here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways.”

Bollywood celebrities showered Twinkle Khanna with best wishes in the comment section. Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow Tina, you're a true rock star! Congratulations, my witty one. You are beautiful and aspirational. More power to you,” accompanied by clapping hands and red hearts emojis. Bobby Deol posted clapping hands and a red heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor said, “Congratulations.” Comedian Kiku Sharda commented, “Awesome, congratulations,” with clapping hands emojis. Saba Pataudi posted, “Congratulations,” with clapping hands and a black heart emoji. Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff said, “Congratulations!!!!” with clapping and red heart emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer Tahira Kashyap said, “Amazing amazing amazing! My Wonder Woman,” along with red heart emojis. Phew!

Akshay Kumar also shared a sweet message celebrating the achievement of his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The actor wrote, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001. The couple are proud parents to two kids, Aarav and Nitara.