Is Preity Zinta's Real Name Pritam? She Fact-Checks (And Blames Bobby Deol) In LOL Post

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: PreityZinta

Drop everything and rush straight to Preity Zinta's Instagram timeline. The actress has issued a super funny clarification regarding her “real” name. In the clip, released on Instagram, Preity Zinta, dressed in a black cowboy neck number, says, “Hi everyone. So I'm here because a lot of people keep asking me if Preity Zinta is my real name or if it is Preetam Singh Zinta. So I just want to make it clear that Preetam Singh Zinta was never my name. I don't know how it's made to Google and how it's made to Wikipedia. My real name has always been Preity Zinta. And now, I have added a G to it. G for Goodenough, but since it's too long, one G is good enough for me. So now, I'm Preity G Zinta and I made sure I didn't add the G in the end. Otherwise, it would have been Preity Zinta G. So, it's just Preity G Zinta. I hope that makes it clear. So my name was always Preeti and wherever and whoever has put it out there that it was Preetam Singh Zinta, I don't know, it's just made up. I hope that clears everything. Bye.”

Along with the video, Preity Zinta wrote, “Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Preetam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” Bobby Deol called me Preetam Singh as a joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when you meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Preetam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao. So one last time folks - Preetam Singh was NEVER my name. It's always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all.”

Replying to the post, Bobby Deol said, “Preetam Singh, I gave you this name. It suits you but sorry didn't realise it would confuse people I love you, my Preetam Singh.”

Preity Zinta has appeared in many popular films including Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Koi… Mil Gaya.